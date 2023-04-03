New Zealand Announce Strong Makeshift Squad Pakistan ODI Series

New Zealand has announced their 15-man squad for the ODI series against Pakistan later this month. The Black Caps squad will be lead by Tom Latham, with Kane Williamson currently partaking in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Similarly, a number of first-team stars, including the likes of Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Trent Boult are also unavailable due to their commitments with the IPL.

Despite the absences, New Zealand have announced a strong squad containing the likes of Jimmy Neesham, Tom Blundell, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, and Ish Sodhi.

The Kiwis will also have the experience of former Pakistan head-coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, in their management team. Saqlain will work as a bowling consultant as his expertise of the conditions and the Pakistan national team will be fully utilized by New Zealand.

New Zealand will commence their tour of the country on 14 April with the first match of the five-match T20I series. The ODI series will begin on 26 April at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and the final ODI will be played on 7 May at National Bank Arena in Karachi.

Here is New Zealand’s full ODI squad: