“They Try to Make Players Psycho,” Rashid Latif Lashes Out at PCB Management

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after news of the removal of Shadab Khan as vice-captain of the national team surfaced.

Speaking to the media, Latif said that he does not understand who brings these setups to the board that mentally tortures national players, and it has been going on for years and even now.

Criticizing the current management, the 54-year-old cricketer said that they want to silence the all-rounder (read Shadab Khan) and make him leave cricket, as he is the one who is trying to speak.

“They try to make him a psycho. Why do 90 percent of Pakistan players become psycho after leaving cricket? They become psycho because of the Pakistan Cricket Board,” Latif said.

Last week, the wicket-keeper batter said that he did not understand the idea of resting five senior players for the series, asking the selection committee, “Did we go there to lose?”

Rashid said that PCB is being run by elderly individuals who have little understanding of the modern game and are making decisions that could harm the future of Pakistani cricket.

It is pertinent to mention here that news emerged after the Afghanistan T20I series that Usama Mir is likely to be given a chance in place of Shadab as a leg-spinner in the squad.

It was reported that Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shan Masood are strong candidates to replace Shadab Khan as the vice-captain of the national team for the T20I format.