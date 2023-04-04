RDA Hires Company to Create Awareness About New Limits of Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is taking proactive steps to raise awareness about the delimitation of new urban limits, Peri-Urban Structure Plan, and Site Development Zone in Rawalpindi.

Following the directives of the Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the RDA has hired a company to spearhead this initiative.

To shed light on this, Chief Planner Jamshed Aftab explained that the RDA is currently working on delineating boundaries for the next 25 years. The newly identified zones include green, residential, industrial, and agro-farm zones.

The official also expressed that the RDA has collaborated with local governments to develop a comprehensive 25-year planning document for the Master Plan of Rawalpindi, as directed by the DG.

As a result of this effort, the public can look forward to a well-planned and organized city that is designed to meet the evolving needs of Rawalpindi’s residents.

By creating these distinct zones, the RDA aims to promote sustainable urban development, encourage economic growth, and enhance the overall quality of life for citizens.

The Master Plan, which encompasses four tehsils – Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila, and Kahuta areas – will also include the development of housing schemes, industrial areas, central business areas, and other vital locations.

In line with government regulations, it is important to note that housing societies and industrial areas must remain within the site development zone.

The government has specified that areas outside of the site development zones should only be utilized for agriculture and preserving the environment.

RDA’s DG has spearheaded meetings with all relevant stakeholders in Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila, and Kahuta, to ensure their voices are heard and their needs addressed. The RDA has provided proposed maps to Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the four tehsils, to be displayed in Tehsil offices, and discussed with local stakeholders and the general public.

Additionally, the RDA has made the Peri-Urban Structure Plan available on its official website. The public is encouraged to review the plan and provide feedback or objections, if any, to the Director Town Planner Muhammad Tahir Meo and ACs within the next ten days. This feedback will be taken into consideration and incorporated into the final plan.

For those seeking more information, the Director Town Planner can be reached during office hours at 051-5554043. The RDA values the input of its citizens and encourages active participation in the development process to ensure a sustainable and prosperous Rawalpindi for all.