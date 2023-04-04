Redmi Note 12 Series Gets Another Model With 108MP Camera

Xiaomi is determined to introduce another confusing Redmi Note lineup, and this time, it’s the Note 12 Pro, which is limited to 4G speeds and differs significantly from the existing models.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G made its debut in Indonesia with a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 108MP main camera, and a camera island similar to the Redmi Note 11 series.

Although the Qualcomm chipset is almost three years old and has a limited LTE speed, it still performs well with two significant CPU cores running at 2.3 GHz. It was previously used in the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which was released in March 2021.

The 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging is a recurring feature of the Redmi Note series, spanning across three generations. The same is true for the 120Hz screen with a single punch hole in the center, which is likely a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel. Other specifications include 4K video recording, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and support for Dolby Vision Atmos.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G will be available for purchase in Indonesia in May. We will keep an eye out to see if this smartphone is released in other markets or regions. Prices are yet to be revealed.