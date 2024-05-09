More Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms to Hit Across Pakistan in Coming Weekend

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued forecasts for rain, dust storms, and thunderstorms expected to hit various parts of the country over the coming weekend. The weather phenomena are anticipated to affect numerous regions, including major cities, with increased day temperatures forecasted due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere, particularly in the southern half of Pakistan.

According to a PMD spokesperson, a westerly wave is projected to enter the western parts of the country on May 10, extending to the upper regions by the following day. This weather system is anticipated to persist until Friday, causing day temperatures to soar 3-5°C above normal levels.

The impending weather conditions are expected to bring rain, dust storms, and thunderstorms to several areas from May 10 to May 12. Regions likely to be affected include Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and others in the northern parts of the country. In the southern regions, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalpur, similar weather patterns are forecasted for May 10-11.

Additionally, isolated hailstorms are predicted in certain areas during the specified period, posing potential risks to agricultural activities and public safety. Farmers are advised to adjust their crop watering schedules and wheat harvesting plans accordingly to mitigate any adverse effects.

Members of the public are cautioned to minimize exposure to direct sunlight and to remain vigilant against windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning, which could disrupt daily routines and pose risks to infrastructure and personal property such as electric poles, vehicles, and solar panels.

The PMD spokesperson emphasized the importance of staying informed about weather updates and adhering to precautionary measures to ensure safety and minimize potential damages associated with the forecasted weather events.