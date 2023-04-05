FBR Transfers 36 Senior Officers of Inland Revenue Service

Published Apr 5, 2023

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 36 tax officials of Inland Revenue Service (BS-19-20) including Commissioners with immediate effect.

In this regard, the FBR issued a notification on Wednesday. According to the notification, Commissioners IR have been changed at Large Taxpayers Offices, Medium Taxpayers offices, Corporate Tax Offices and Regional Tax Offices across the country.

Last month, FBR withdrew a notification on the transfers and postings of four senior customs officials including Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation.

