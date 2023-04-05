JFK Exposes “All is Well” Claims by DG Khan Zoo

JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter has expressed concern over the appalling conditions of wild animals at Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan Zoo, particularly the inbred African lion that has been diagnosed with congenital scoliosis.

JFK has received disturbing evidence of neglect, indicating that the lion is suffering from multiple health issues and is experiencing extreme difficulty in walking. Despite the zoo officials’ confirmation of the lion’s hind legs issue, they still insist that he is “healthy.”

It has urged the authorities to act swiftly and have the lion diagnosed and treated by FOUR PAWS International, the team currently in Karachi treating a sick elephant named Noor Jehan at the zoo.

JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter was shocked to learn that DG Khan Zoo’s officials have admitted that keeping wild animals in captivity reduces their lifespan by 2 to 4 years and leads to inbreeding, which results in defective, disabled, and unhealthy animals. Despite its acknowledgment that the lion has multiple physical defects, no supplements are given to him.

Moreover, the veterinary doctor’s report contradicts the zoo’s statement that the lion is in good health. The report confirms the animal’s various medical issues and congenital scoliosis. It is alarming that despite the lion’s condition, he is being kept in the zoo for people’s entertainment instead of being moved to a rehabilitation facility for his special needs.

The situation of zoos in Pakistan is dire, with countless cases of abuse and neglect reported. The government relies on contractors to provide food for the animals, but these contractors supply low-quality meat that is often rotten.

Animals are confined in small enclosures and denied medical help, freedom, and their natural way of life. As a result, their health deteriorates due to mental, emotional, and physical agony.

Salman Sufi’s tweet claiming that the lion is doing well is perplexing, as it contradicts the overwhelming evidence we have provided. Keeping the lion away from crowds in a small and confined space is akin to keeping him in a prison.

According to JFK, it is illegal and inhumane to hold an animal with multiple physical defects and ailments in a zoo. It urges the authorities to take immediate action and move the lion to a rehabilitation facility with a lioness that also needs attention.

In conclusion, JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter asks the government to take a stand against the neglect of wild animals in zoos and circuses throughout Pakistan. It has called for an end to this direct war with nature and demands that animals be given the freedom and care they deserve.