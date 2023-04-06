Govt to Launch Marketing Export Program to Enhance IT exports

The Federal Government has decided to launch a Technology Marketing Export Program to address international public relations, branding, and marketing for accelerated growth of IT and ITeS export.

According to documents available to ProPakistani, on the recommendations of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, the Federal Government has decided to launch this program with Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) funding.

According to the document, a comprehensive feasibility study of top export destinations will be prepared in 6 months to design the technology marketing export program framework. The study will include the preparation and costing of the program’s various components, duration, implementation plan, and action plan methodology for the top 10 IT export destination countries. An action plan in the form of PC-1 will be prepared once the feasibility study is completed.

According to the MoITT, participation in international events is instrumental in providing networking and business development opportunities to Pakistan’s IT and ITeS businesses. International events are vital for projecting Pakistan’s industry as a viable and feasible destination for outsourcing and investment.

According to the Ministry of IT, Pakistan Software Export Board subsidizes and facilitates the participation of IT companies in major trade events which results in sales leads and business contracts.

With the help of PSEB, a large number of IT companies participated in international events like GITEX Dubai, Mobile World Congress, LEAP Saudi Arabia, London Tech Week, Collision Canada, Game Development Conference San Francisco, Digi Tech Summit Denmark, China Hi-Tech Fair and Japan IT Week, etc.

According to MoITT, the Tech Destination Pakistan campaign has been launched by PSEB with an aim to brand and market the local IT Industry on Global platforms to augment foreign investment, generate business and enhance IT exports.

The Tech Destination website has been developed to replace the PSEB website with multiple dedicated portals to promote Pakistan as a preferred tech and services outsourcing destination.