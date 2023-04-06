Mohammad Abbas Begins New County Season With a Stunning 6-Wicket Haul [Video]

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Abbas bagged a six-wicket haul on the opening day of the County Championship season to set the tone for the English summer season.

In the first match of the new County Championship season, Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Abbas showcased his phenomenal bowling abilities by taking six wickets for Hampshire against Nottinghamshire. Abbas utilized his accuracy and pace to destroy Nottinghamshire’s batting lineup.

The pacer did not let the batters settle on the crease, completely dominating the first innings of the match. Among his victims were Ben Duckett, Haseeb Hameed, Ben Slater, Steven Mullaney, Olly Stone and Luke Fletcher, all of whom struggled to get good scores off their bat.

As Abbas finished with figures of 6/49 in 15.3 overs, Hampshire ultimately bowled out the opposition for a total of 185 runs in the first innings.

Mohammad Abbas finishes the innings with 6/49@hantscricket have Nottinghamshire all out for 185!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/3ysCVbUOX5 — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 6, 2023

Although it was the first five-wicket haul for Mohammad Abbas in this year’s County season, the accomplishment marked his 42nd five-wicket haul in First Class cricket and 10th in County cricket.