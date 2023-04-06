Redmi Note 12S Quietly Launched Globlaly

As part of a regional launch event in Athens, Xiaomi has quietly unveiled the Redmi Note 12S for the global market alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, which launched in Indonesia a few days ago.

The new Redmi Note 12S is barely any different from its other siblings, boasting a MediaTek chipset, a 108MP main camera, and more.

Here are the specifications.

The screen is a 6.43-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which is nearly as powerful as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G chip. The main camera includes a 108MP primary sensor and the secondary shooters are likely 2MP lenses for depth sensing and macro shots.

The battery capacity is rated at 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging. The phone will be available in Onyx Black, Ice Blue, and Pearl Green color options as shown in the picture above. It has a starting price of €289 in Europe.

Redmi Note 12s Specifications