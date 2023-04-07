Aleem Dar Bids Farewell to Cricket World Amid Cheers and Tears [Video]

By Ayna Dua | Published Apr 7, 2023 | 11:49 pm

Aleem Dar, a renowned Pakistani umpire, received a guard of honor from players and officials after officiating his final Test match.

His 24-year-long career ended on a high note as he bid farewell to the cricket world after umpiring in his final match.

His last match was the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Ireland, which ended in a seven-wicket win for Bangladesh. At the end of the match, players and officials aligned to pay tribute to Aleem Dar as he stepped off the field.

The cricket fraternity also expressed their emotions upon the sensational end to Aleem Dar’s successful career with heartfelt messages on social media.

Dar’s significant contribution to cricket saw him serve on the International Cricket Council’s Elite Panel of Umpires for 19 years, and he has officiated more Tests and ODIs than any other umpire. His remarkable achievement of officiating 436 international matches, including four World Cup finals, has left a lasting impact on the sport.

