EA Rebrands FIFA Video Game to EA Sports FC

EA SPORTS, a video game developer, has announced a rebranding for its iconic FIFA franchise, which has captivated gamers and football enthusiasts alike for nearly three decades.

The new brand vision, named EA SPORTS FC, will serve as the platform for creating innovative and immersive football experiences across online and mobile gaming platforms.

To unveil the new brand, EA SPORTS FC will be showcased in more than 100 matches across the biggest football leagues in the world, such as the Premier League and La Liga.

Last year in May, EA Sports and the FIFA organization were unable to reach a new licensing agreement, resulting in the conclusion of their 30-year partnership.

It is pertinent to mention here that following that development, EA Sports immediately announced that they will rebrand their FIFA video game series as EA Sports FC.

EA SPORTS said in a press release, “From passing techniques to set plays, the [triangle] shape has also been woven into the DNA of EA Sports football experiences for decades.”

“From the isometric angles of our very first 8-bit experiences and the triangular polygons that make up every pixel of our most modern games, as well as the iconic player indicator symbol that appears above every athlete in every match,” EA added.