Here’s Your First Live Look at Infinix Note 30 With Specs

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Apr 8, 2023 | 11:23 am

After receiving the first set of specifications for the Infinix Note 30 a few days ago, a new live image of the device emerged. The device is shown in a purple color and there are three camera sensors on the back, including a 64MP main unit, a 5MP auxiliary module, an unspecified third sensor, and an LED flash.

The hands-on images not only reveal the phone’s design but its “About Phone” section as well, which shows all of its key specifications.

According to this leak, the phone should have a 1080p screen with a punch-hole cutout for a 16MP selfie camera. In terms of software, it runs on the XOS interface based on Android 13 and is powered by the Helio G99 chipset with 8 GB of virtually expandable RAM  and 256 GB storage.

Although the phone has a 5,000 mAh battery, fast charging is not mentioned in the About Phone section. Furthermore, the leak reveals that there will be a Note 30 Pro and a Note 30 VIP Edition, but no information has been disclosed yet regarding these two models.

There is no official word from Infinix yet, so take this information with a grain of salt. As it stands, we are uncertain about the phone’s launch date as well. But given how abundant the leaks are becoming lately, it should not be long before we hear something official.

