UAE and Canada to Massively Increase Flights With New Agreement

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada have reached an agreement to increase the number of flights connecting the two countries. This will help meet the rising demand and promote tourism and trade activities.

The number of flights will rise by 50%, resulting in a total of 21 flights every week. It will also enhance global connectivity between the two nations.

Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Transport in Canada, announced the final agreement. He acknowledged that the UAE is the most extensive aviation market in the Middle East for Canada.

Canada’s initial air transport agreement with the UAE was made in 1999, expanded in 2018, and has now been further enhanced in April 2023.

According to Omar, the expansion will enhance Canada’s international connectivity, promote commercial and people-to-people links, and create jobs for Canadians.

Meanwhile, Mary Ng, Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development, emphasized the long-standing relationship between the two nations.

Following the agreement, Emirates announced on Friday that it will operate daily flights from Dubai to Toronto from 20 April. As per the announcement, the airline will add two extra flights per week to meet the increasing demand on this route.