FBR to Monitor Production and Sales of Beverages, Cement Companies

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has posted officials at 29 different beverages and cement units to monitor sales, production as well as stock positions of different companies.

FBR has communicated to Chief Commissioners regarding monitoring of the cement and beverages sector under section 40B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and has posted the Inland Revenue officials at the business premises to monitor sales, production, and stock positions.

The FBR has directed all officials to conduct initial stock-taking under the supervision of a senior officer and a report in this regard should be shared with the Board.

Weigh bridge daily inward and outward records along with copies of documents generated should be obtained and retained. The officials will also determine the cement production ratio on daily basis.

In the case of beverages concentrate, daily monitoring of consumption of concentrate will be monitored for bottles and daily production and dispatch of concentrate for manufacturers.

The CCIRs having jurisdiction over the above cases have been asked to make vigilance teams to ensure that no lapse occurs in duty by the posted staff.

The officials have been posted for a period of 30 days commencing from the date of receipt of order u/s 40B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and a comprehensive report on the outcome of the monitoring u/s 40B (ibid) will be furnished to the Board on the culmination of this exercise.