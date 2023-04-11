Pakistani Judge Uses ChatGPT to Grant Pre-Arrest Bail to a Rape Suspect

A judge in the city of Phalia used AI to aid his decision to grant pre-arrest bail to a young suspect accused of attempted rape.

Additional Session Judge Muhammad Aamir Munir used ChatGPT in his ruling that was issued on 29 March.

Phalia is a small tehsil in central Punjab, with Mandi Bahauddin as its district. In his ruling, the judge stated that “a case for bail of a 13-year-old minor was presented before them.”

The minor is accused of attempting to rape a nine-year-old child. After hearing the details from both parties, the court concluded that the minor should be granted pre-arrest bail due to several legal deficiencies in the case.

After granting the bail, the judge decided to seek assistance from ChatGPT as an experiment.

The decision to use this technology was made in light of its potential to aid in legal investigations in the future, as robots are being increasingly used for legal consultations in many countries.

The judge asked the first question to ChatGPT, “Can a juvenile suspect in Pakistan, who is 13 years old, be granted bail after arrest?”

ChatGPT answered, “Under the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, according to section 12, the court can grant bail on certain conditions. However, it is up to the court to decide whether or not a 13-year-old suspect will be granted bail after arrest.”

The judge then asked, “What will happen if this is read in conjunction with Section 83 of the Pakistan Penal Code?”

ChatGPT responded, “According to Section 83 of the Pakistan Penal Code, a crime committed by a child under seven years of age is not even counted as a crime, and until the age of 12, it is assumed that the child is not capable of committing a crime. However, it is up to the court to apply this clause.”

Here, the judge informed ChatGPT that the laws of Pakistan have been amended, and determining the ability of a child under 14 years of age to commit a crime depends on the court’s evaluation.

ChatGPT thanked the judge for the correction, stating that in 2016, the age limit was increased through an amendment.

In the end, the judge presented the facts of the case and asked for an opinion on whether the 13-year-old boy should be granted bail before arrest or not.

ChatGPT responded, “The court has to make this decision, but based on the facts presented, bail can be granted legally.”

The judge asked ChatGPT 18 questions in total and ChatGPT gave wrong answers twice.

Via: Urdu News