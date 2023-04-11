Rainwater Harvesting System is Now Mandatory for Every House in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) board, headed by Chairman Noor ul Amin Mengal, convened for the sixth time this year on Monday and approved various policies aimed at improving the federal capital’s infrastructure.

One of the policies approved pertains to rainwater harvesting in houses, mandating the installation of a rainwater harvesting tank and a small well for recharging groundwater in each house.

The CDA has further decided that no building map will be approved without the presence of the aforementioned facilities.

In addition, the CDA approved a policy on renting out plots to private schools on a 33-year lease.

Under the policy, plots will be rented out to private schools based on a 100 marks formula, with 20 percent marks reserved for schools operating in houses and 25 percent marks for schools charging fees between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 15,000.

Schools will be bound by the policy to not enhance their fees by more than five percent per year, and the financial model for the policy will be finalized at a later date.

The CDA had previously decided to include community centers, dispensaries, and school plots in the Estate Wing inventory of all approved housing societies.

Moreover, the Sanitation Directorate and the Environment Wing have been granted the authority to impose fines and other punishments for violations.