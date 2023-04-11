RDA Reviews New Urban Boundaries of Rawalpindi

A meeting was held in the Tehsil Hall Gujar Khan to discuss the implementation of the new urban boundaries proposed by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in accordance with the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone.

The meeting was presided over by the Director General (DG) RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa.

The meeting was attended by key officials such as Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujar Khan, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA, Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Land RDA, Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Deputy Director of Agriculture Department and representatives of Mott MacDonald Pakistan.

During the meeting, the consultant from Mott MacDonald Pakistan presented a comprehensive report on the proposed Peri-Urban Structure Plan, highlighting the new urban boundaries and restrictions. Subsequently, the attendees had the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarifications from the consultant and RDA officers.

The public was also invited to submit their suggestions or objections related to the Tehsil Gujar Khan Peri-Urban proposal to the offices of the Director of Metropolitan Planning RDA and AC Gujar Khan within seven days. This way, their objections, and suggestions could be included in the plan.

The Director of Metropolitan Planning can be contacted during office hours at 051-5554043 for further information on this matter. In the spirit of transparency, the Peri-Urban structure plan for the tehsils of Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila, and Kahuta has been completed and uploaded on the RDA website for public access.