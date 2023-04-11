Tehzeeb Bakery Sealed for Causing Hepatitis Outbreak in Islamabad

Tehzeeb Bakers Blue Area has been sealed by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration for playing with the health of the masses.

According to details, 6 workers who have been identified as Fazal Ahmed, Mian Ramzan, M. Fayyaz, Zulfiqar, Najeebullah, and Sajid Jaleel recently tested positive for HIV.

اسلام آباد کی مشہور بیکری “تہذیب” کے ملازمین ہیپاٹاٹیس کے مریض ہونے کے باوجود بیکری پہ کام کرتے رہے، محکمہ صحت کی جانب سے مطلع کئے جانے کے باوجود چھ ملازمین بیکری میں کام کر رہے تھے۔ کورٹ آرڈر پر بلیو ایریا مین برانچ کو سیل کر دیا گیا۔ #TehzeebBakers #Hepatitis pic.twitter.com/OEEQQA9jIA — Hammad Balghari (@Hammadbalghari) April 11, 2023

The authorities had brought the issue to the notice of the management of Tehzeeb Bakers, directing it to ensure the workers are stopped from working with immediate effect.

However, instead of following the orders, Tehzeeb Bakers’ management let the 6 aforementioned workers continue their work. Resultantly, the Senior Special Magistrate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed Tehzeeb Bakers.

The notice of the Magistrate notes that Tehzeeb Bakers has committed serious violations and is responsible for the transmission of Hepatitis on a large scale among the public.

Therefore, the Tehzeeb Bakers has been sealed for causing the transmission of Hepatitis among the public. It is hoped that the sealing of Tehzeeb Bakers will save the public from contracting Hepatitis, the notice added.