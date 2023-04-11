Ministry Urges Hajj Pilgrims to Complete Biometric Verification Before Deadline

In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has instructed all pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj to complete their biometric verification using the mobile app, Saudi Visa Bio, as soon as possible. This step is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to streamline the pilgrimage process and ensure the safety of all pilgrims.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry stated all pilgrims must submit their passports to the respective banks by 20 April to complete the process after biometric verification. Those who miss the deadline have been directed to send an application to the Joint Secretary Hajj.

ALSO READ Majority of UAE Workers Want to Start Their Own Business

وزارت مذہبی امور نے عازمین #حج کو موبائل ایپ *Saudi Visa Bio* کے ذریعے #بائیومیٹرک کروا کر متعلقہ بینکوں میں 20 اپریل تک #پاسپورٹ جمع کروانے کی ہدایت جاری کر دی۔ دیر سے پاسپورٹ جمع کروانے والے عازمین کو جوائنٹ سیکرٹری حج کو درخواست بھجوانے کی ہدایات جاری https://t.co/OGoePexKkc pic.twitter.com/ipoXOw2fKb — Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony (@MORAisbOfficial) April 11, 2023

The biometric process involves the collection of fingerprints and facial recognition data, which will be used to verify the identity of the pilgrims. This information will subsequently be shared with Saudi authorities in order to ensure a secure and efficient pilgrimage experience.

The announcement has been welcomed by the pilgrims, who lauded the efforts of the ministry to make the process easier for them. The Ministry has urged all pilgrims to follow the instructions carefully to avoid any delays or complications in their applications.

ALSO READ Here’s How You Can Apply for a UAE Golden Visa Entry Permit

The Saudi Visa Bio app has been developed by the Saudi government to facilitate visa processing for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. The app allows users to fill out their visa applications, track their status, and complete the biometric verification process.