Ministry Urges Hajj Pilgrims to Complete Biometric Verification Before Deadline

By Salman Ahmed | Published Apr 12, 2023 | 12:02 am

In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has instructed all pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj to complete their biometric verification using the mobile app, Saudi Visa Bio, as soon as possible. This step is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to streamline the pilgrimage process and ensure the safety of all pilgrims.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry stated all pilgrims must submit their passports to the respective banks by 20 April to complete the process after biometric verification. Those who miss the deadline have been directed to send an application to the Joint Secretary Hajj.

The biometric process involves the collection of fingerprints and facial recognition data, which will be used to verify the identity of the pilgrims. This information will subsequently be shared with Saudi authorities in order to ensure a secure and efficient pilgrimage experience.

The announcement has been welcomed by the pilgrims, who lauded the efforts of the ministry to make the process easier for them. The Ministry has urged all pilgrims to follow the instructions carefully to avoid any delays or complications in their applications.

The Saudi Visa Bio app has been developed by the Saudi government to facilitate visa processing for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. The app allows users to fill out their visa applications, track their status, and complete the biometric verification process.

