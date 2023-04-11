News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Suzuki Swift Sales Jump by a Staggering 1,200% as Car Sales Climb in March

By Waleed Shah | Published Apr 11, 2023 | 6:00 pm
Cars

Despite frequent production cuts and price hikes, the car industry has seen a small rise in sales.

According to the latest data from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), carmakers (association members only) collectively sold just 9,351 vehicles in March 2023, witnessing a month-over-month (MoM) increase of 54%, but a year-over-year (YoY) decrease of 66%.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 1,912 cars, reporting a 6% MoM increase in sales. Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) sold 835 cars, seeing a 49% MoM decline, while Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) sold a respectable 5,628 cars, observing a massive increase of 475% in monthly sales.

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) sold 836 cars last month, recording a 34% MoM decrease in sales. Once again, Tucson remained the company’s front-runner.

The monthly sales of some popular cars are as follows:

Passenger Vehicle Sales
Passenger Vehicles Units Sold in February 2023 Units Sold in March 2023 Month-on-Month % Difference
PSMC
Cultus 72 475 560%
Alto 544 2,542 367%
Wagon R 93 489 462%
Bolan 91 782 759%
Swift 67 877 1,209%
Toyota IMC
Corolla and Yaris 1,091 1,119 3%
Fortuner and Hilux 712 793 11%
Honda Atlas
Civic and City 1,244 611 -51%
HR-V & BR-V 392 224 -43%
Hyundai Nishat
Tucson 708 380 -46%
Elantra 243 188 -23%
Sonata 197 118 -40%

The local currency instability and tax hikes have forced the car industry to increase prices. Recently, various major carmakers including Honda, Suzuki, etc. increased the prices of their vehicles by considerable margins, with other carmakers to follow soon.

With this outlook, the car industry’s fate future seems bleak for the foreseeable future.


lens

Anzela Abbasi Looks Gorgeous in Black Lehnga With Sleeveless Top on Her Dholki
Read more in lens

proproperty

Punjab Caretaker CM to Announce Massive Infrastructure Plan for Katcha Area
Read more in proproperty
close
>