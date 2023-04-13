Suzuki Shuts Down Plant for Bikes Until 28th April

With the letters of credit (LCs) closed for all ‘unnecessary’ imports in Pakistan, the automakers of Pakistan — both two-wheelers and four-wheelers — are currently in a sorry state.

According to a recent notification to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has also extended the bike production shutdown by two more weeks.

The official notification states:

Initially, production was paused between March 20 and 31. Then the company announced another shutdown from April 4 to 15. The latest notification states that the shutdown has been extended from April 16 to 28.

This means that by the end of the latest production pause, Suzuki will not have produced a single bike for over a month.

Suzuki has increased the prices of its bikes astronomically, with its cheapest commuter bike, GD110 S, costing Rs. 322,000. The second in line is GS150 which costs Rs. 350,000.

Next to that is GSX125 which costs Rs. 469,000 and the most expensive bike in Suzuki’s lineup is GR150, which costs a whopping Rs. 501,000.

It is speculated that the latest production pause will also likely end with a price hike, which may reduce their demand further.