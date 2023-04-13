Indian Media Peddles Fake News Regarding Simon Doull’s Experience in PSL 8

Indian media reported false news involving Simon Doull facing mistreatment in Pakistan for criticizing Babar Azam during the PSL 8.

Former New Zealand cricketer, Simon Doull made headlines recently after reports emerged that he had been threatened by fans of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and ‘mentally tortured’ during his stay in Pakistan.

Indian media claimed that Simon Doull lived days without food in Pakistan as he was unable to go out due to security threats after he criticized Babar Azam’s performance in the PSL 8. However, Pakistani media has now confirmed that these reports were false.

ALSO READ Azam Siddique Narrates Heartfelt Story About Babar Azam’s Early Struggles

A sports journalist claimed to have had a conversation with Doull himself, who denied giving any negative statement about Pakistan and expressed his love for the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the news outlet has now deleted the tweet.

However, fans are still expecting an official statement from Simon Doull to clarify the matter and clear the air around the incident.

ALSO READ Javed Miandad Asks India to Visit Pakistan Without Worrying About Security

The incident highlights a disturbing trend of Indian media attempting to defame Pakistan and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Such fake news reports can cause harm to the reputation of not just individuals but also entire countries and their events. It is crucial for media outlets to maintain journalistic integrity and fact-check before publishing any news.