Azam Siddique Narrates Heartfelt Story About Babar Azam’s Early Struggles

Azam Siddique, Babar Azam’s father, has shared a heartfelt story about the early struggles of the all-format captain, and the hardships he himself faced.

In a recent interview, Azam Siddique revealed that Babar Azam practiced inside the club while he waited outside in the open sky, enduring skin allergies for 10 years.

ALSO READ Comilla Victorians Owner Expresses Interest in Buying PSL Franchise

“We only had enough money for one person’s food, so sometimes I used to lie to Babar that I wasn’t hungry, and sometimes Babar used to lie to me,” added Azam Siddique.

Siddique further stated that despite the challenging times they faced, both he and the star cricketer would never forget those experiences as they learned a lot from them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azam Siddique loves the sport of cricket and also interacts with cricket fans on social media.

ALSO READ Javed Miandad Asks India to Visit Pakistan Without Worrying About Security

Last year, a cricket fan named Qasim requested to meet the all-format captain, Babar Azam, on social media while commenting on a photo.

In response to the fan’s request, Siddique replied that he can meet Babar Azam whenever he is in Pakistan. “Babar is an ordinary son of an ordinary father,” Azam wrote.

Furthermore, the right-handed batter will be leading the Men in Green in the white-ball series against New Zealand, which starts tomorrow at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.