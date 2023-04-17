Pakistan to Try New Opening Combination in 3rd T20I Against New Zealand Today

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, is likely to miss the third encounter of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled for today, due to a back injury.

The right-handed batter sustained an injury while attempting a sweep shot during the second T20I and was forced to leave the field in the 17th over of the New Zealand innings.

According to officials, his condition has been improving, but he is likely to be rested for the upcoming match to avoid aggravating the injury ahead of the ODI series.

A final announcement on his availability will be made shortly before the match, and if he is indeed rested, Mohammad Haris is expected to take his place in the playing XI.

Following the conclusion of the second T20 match, Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, expressed hope that his opening partner would recover soon and return to the national side.

Rizwan bounced back after a disappointing show in the opening game and scored 50 runs in the second game, stitching another 100-run opening partnership with Babar.

It is worth noting that the Men in Green are currently leading the series 2-0 after securing two dominant victories over the visitors.

Pakistan will be facing off against the Kiwis in the third encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight before moving to Rawalpindi, where they will play two T20Is and the same number of ODIs.