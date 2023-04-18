Best Broadband Internet Providers in Pakistan in January-March 2023

Ookla’s latest report on internet performance in Pakistan is here. As always, it ranks Pakistan’s overall internet speed among other countries as well as individual ISPs and their performance during a quarter.

In terms of overall performance, Pakistan stands at rank 150 among other countries with an average download speed of 10.71 Mbps and upload speed reaching 10.45 Mbps, but at least the latency is quite low at 7ms.

But now for the better part of the report, which ranks different ISPs according to their median speeds and consistency.

Download Speed

Just like before, Transworld was ahead of everyone else in Q1 2023 in terms of download speed. It had an average download speed of 16.23 Mbps during the period, while Connect Communications was close behind at 15.3 Mbps, and then came Cybernet with 13.06 Mbps.

Nayatel was in fourth place with a median speed of 11.42 Mbps and Wateen and PTCL took the last two places with 9.72 Mbps and 7.78 Mbps respectively.

However, it is worth mentioning that a direct comparison does not tell the full story as the likes of Transworld, Nayatel, and others are primarily fiber internet providers while a large portion of PTCL connections is still on non-fiber connections.

Latency

As for latency, Connect Communications performed better than the competition with a median multi-server latency of 11ms, but Cybernet and Nayatel were right behind with 12ms each.

The gap started to increase below the top 3 performers. Transworld reported an average latency of 25ms, while Wateen and PTCL scored 34ms and 37ms on this board, which are still not unimpressive numbers by any means.

Consistency

Transworld took back its lead once again for consistency, which is perhaps the most important measure of all. According to Ookla’s report, Transworld had a consistency result of 34.2%, delivering a minimum download speed of 25 Mbps and an upload speed of 3 Mbps.

Connect Communications and Wateen had nearly the same results at 25.1% and 24.6%, respectively, but Nayatel and Cybernet were a bit further behind with 20.7% and 16.7%. PTCL was at the bottom of this chart too at only 12.6%.