Shahid Afridi Gives His Boom Boom Title to Iftikhar Ahmed

Middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, had an interesting conversation with former captain, Shahid Afridi, after the third game of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The Men in Green suffered a four-run defeat in a thrilling encounter, thanks to an entertaining innings from Iftikhar, who scored 60 runs off 24 balls, including six maximums.

After the match, Shahid Afridi took to his Twitter account and appreciated the efforts of the Green Shirts for bouncing back in the game, saying, it was a good game of cricket.

“You are not chacha for me Iftikhar Ahmed, you are boom boom, but I wish you had finished the match and made it a memorable inning,” Shahid Afridi hilariously asked Iftikhar.

To this, Iftikhar responded that it is an honor for him that Boom Boom himself calls him by his own name. “Thank you Lala for the love and recognition,” the 32-year-old added.

Thank you Lala for the love & recognition. Yeh meray liye bohat izzat aur fakhar ke baat hai keh Boom Boom khud mujhe apne naam se refer kar rahe hai. #BoomBoomLala o/ https://t.co/rbGDiJXOQe — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiAhmed221) April 17, 2023

While chasing a total of 164 runs, the home team lost seven wickets for 88 runs, but Iftikhar and Faheem entertained the cricket fans at the Gaddafi Stadium with their hard-hitting.

The duo stitched a partnership of 61 runs, with Iftikhar scoring 60 runs off 24 balls and Faheem scoring 27 runs off 14 balls, including two sixes and the same number of fours.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar-born cricketer surpassed West Indian batter, Johnson Charles, on the list of most number of sixes in T20 cricket in the ongoing year.