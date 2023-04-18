PSL-Like Batting-Friendly Pitches Expected for Two T20Is in Rawalpindi

As excitement builds for the white-ball matches in Rawalpindi, Head Curator, Sarfaraz Ahmad, has shared insights into the preparations being made for the four matches.

Speaking to the media, Sarfaraz revealed that different pitches have been meticulously curated to offer challenges to both batters and bowlers, with the interests of fans in mind.

“Even when there is no grass on the wicket in Rawalpindi, a bowler who bends his back and bowls with pace can still get something out of the wicket,” Sarfraz Ahmad added.

However, the curator said that fans will witness batting-friendly pitches in Pindi for the two T20Is, but assured that bowlers with wicket-taking ability can still make their mark.

Drawing from the pitch used during PSL, he highlighted that it would provide opportunities for stroke play and result in high-scoring matches, much to the delight of the fans.

Ahmad further added that efforts are being made to prepare supporting tracks for the first two matches of the ODI series, with a possibility of a thin layer of grass on the surface.

Ahmad went on to say that this could be exploited by true fast bowlers, while also offering favorable conditions for the batters to showcase their skills and entertain cricket fans.

It is worth noting that The Men in Green will play the remaining two matches of the T20I series and the opening two games of the ODI series against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.