Recruiter’s License Cancelled After 92 Pakistani Nurses Got Deported

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 22, 2024 | 4:33 pm

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis is cracking down on an overseas employment promoter accused of sending 92 nurses to Saudi Arabia using falsified documents.

The ministry revoked the promoter’s license, launched an investigation with the FIA, and placed the owners on the Exit Control List.

Sahou Manpower, licensed by the Bureau of Immigration, sent the nurses last year, but their documents were found to be fake after a year of employment, leading to their deportation.

Following a complaint, the ministry conducted an inquiry and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee to investigate further. The FIA is also looking into Sahou Manpower and ministry officials.

Two immigration officers were suspended pending investigation. The company owner, Ghulam Fareed, and a sub-agent, Zulfiqar Ali, are now on the exit control list.

Sahou Manpower had sent 243 people abroad in 2023 and 64 in the first four months of this year. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future and improve the country’s reputation.

Arsalan Khattak

