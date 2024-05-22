PM Shehbaz Orders to Elevate Status of Gems, Precious Stones Industry

By ProPK Staff | Published May 22, 2024 | 4:28 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded to give regular industry status to Pakistan’s gems and precious stones sector and called for the immediate commencement of operations of the Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company.

Chairing a meeting at PM House on Wednesday, Shehbaz urged the development of Pakistan’s gems and precious stones industry. He highlighted the untapped natural resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ

The premier emphasized the need for international certification of local precious stones and adequate representation in global exhibitions.

PM also instructed the initiation of legislative processes to promote the industry and the commencement of training programs for value addition in the gemstone sector. He stressed the importance of consulting with the private sector and provinces for sector development and called for geological mapping in the resource-rich regions.

The meeting also included detailed briefings on investment strategies and the need for mapping in key areas.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>