PM Shehbaz Orders to Elevate Status of Gems, Precious Stones Industry

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded to give regular industry status to Pakistan’s gems and precious stones sector and called for the immediate commencement of operations of the Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company.

Chairing a meeting at PM House on Wednesday, Shehbaz urged the development of Pakistan’s gems and precious stones industry. He highlighted the untapped natural resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The premier emphasized the need for international certification of local precious stones and adequate representation in global exhibitions.

PM also instructed the initiation of legislative processes to promote the industry and the commencement of training programs for value addition in the gemstone sector. He stressed the importance of consulting with the private sector and provinces for sector development and called for geological mapping in the resource-rich regions.

The meeting also included detailed briefings on investment strategies and the need for mapping in key areas.