Govt to Establish 10 IT Parks Across the Country in 2025

The federal government plans to set up ten software technology parks in the country in 2025, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was informed on Wednesday.

The prime minister was chairing a review meeting of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications in Islamabad.

The meeting was briefed that apart from 10 software technology parks, the government would also establish 100 e-Rozgar Centers in the country in 2025. The premier was informed that the IT Park being set up in Islamabad with the cooperation of South Korea would be completed next year.

Moreover, an IT Park would be set up in Karachi as well with the cooperation of South Korea, the project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Radio Pakistan reported that the prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to take practical steps on a priority basis to increase the country’s IT exports. He said Pakistan has a lot of potential in the field of information technology, which needs to be fully exploited.

The prime minister said that Higher Education Commission, universities and training institutes should work on priority basis to increase the number of IT professionals in the country by aligning the IT curriculum with the latest demands of the industry.

The premier directed to take appropriate measures to improve the quality of 4G services in the country. He also directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to ensure that IT exporters should not face any obstacles from the banks in the debit card and foreign currency issues.