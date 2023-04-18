Iftikhar Ahmed Now Holds the Record for Most Sixes in T20 Cricket This Year

Middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, smashed a fighting half-century in the third encounter of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The right-handed batter scored 60 runs off 24 balls, including three boundaries and six maximums, and stitched a 61-run partnership with Faheem Ashraf for the eighth wicket.

Meanwhile, Iftikhar Ahmed surpassed West Indian batter, Johnson Charles, on the list of most number of sixes in T20 cricket in the ongoing year.

Iftikhar has now hit a total of 44 maximums in 24 T20 innings, while Charles has 40 sixes in 12 innings. South African batter, Rilee Rossouw, is third on the list with 37 sixes.

Batter Country Innings Sixes Iftikhar Ahmed Pakistan 44 24 Johnson Charles West Indies 12 40 Rilee Rossouw South Africa 30 37 Tim David Australia 21 34 Faf du Plessis South Africa 17 32

Talking about the match, the home side suffered a four-run defeat in the third game as they failed to chase down 164 runs, thanks to Neesham who held his nerve to defend 15 runs in the final over.

The visitors posted a target of 164 runs with the help of a fighting innings of 64 runs off 49 balls from Tom Latham and 33 runs off 26 balls from Daryl Mitchell in the middle.

In response, the Men in Green could not build a match-winning partnership in the top order and lost seven wickets for just 88 runs in 14 overs.