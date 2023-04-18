Umar Akmal Threatens to Reveal ‘Dark Secrets’ of Ex-Cricketers Who Criticize Him

Umar Akmal has threatened to reveal the ‘secrets’ of the former cricketers if they continue to criticize him in public.

Umar Akmal has stirred yet another controversy with his recent podcast appearance, where he claimed to know secrets of former cricketers that would infuriate fans.

ALSO READ Public Accounts Committee Slams Najam Sethi Over Elitist Behavior

Akmal threatened the former cricketers who have been criticizing him in the media to stay quiet for the sake of their own reputation, lest he reveals their supposed secrets.

In his recent interview, he requested the former cricketers to stop finding faults in him while he also warned to shed light on their ‘dark secrets’. Umar Akmal said, “I beg that please don’t humiliate me anymore, I have a family too and I am not a youngster. When my family listens to someone humiliating me, they will also get hurt. So please, if you don’t want to lose your respect then keep quiet.”

ALSO READ Mickey Arthur Joins Pakistan Team in Rawalpindi

Additionally, he alleged discrimination against himself and disclosed that he had turned down opportunities to play in international leagues in favor of domestic cricket in Pakistan but he was not rewarded for his sacrifices.