ICC Uplifts Ban on Displaying Betting Logos on Test and ODI Jerseys

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has lifted the ban on using logos of betting companies, allowing them to advertise during any bilateral ODI and Test matches.

However, reports suggest that during ICC-organized major tournaments like the World Cup and Champions Trophy, the ban on using such logos will remain in place.

This decision has come to light as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) investigates their coach, Brendon McCullum, for promoting a betting organization called 22Bet India.

According to media reports, the former New Zealand captain joined 22Bet India earlier this year as a brand ambassador and was also involved in some promotional work for them.

Recently, officials from the England cricket board said in a statement that they are investigating the matter and are in close discussions with the Test coach regarding the issue.

The official added that the ECB has rules in place around betting and will always seek to ensure they are followed and will take strict action against those who violate them.

The officials went on to say that the authority has asked Brendon McCullum to clarify the terms of his agreement with the online betting platform and provide complete details.

There has also been an influx of betting company sponsors in Pakistan cricket as well, with various franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being sponsored through surrogate betting companies.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) requested PCB to devise a code of ethics for PSL franchises, obligating them to abide by the laws of the land while selecting sponsors.

“PCB is strongly opposed to promoting betting and that each sponsor company that it associates with signs a clause banning these four prohibited items,” PCB stated.