Najam Sethi-Led PCB Management Committee to Get Two-Month Extension

The Interim Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to have its tenure extended by two months as elections have not yet been conducted in seven of the 16 board regions.

The committee, led by Najam Sethi, was formed by Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, last year to restore the 2014 Constitution after removing the Ramiz Raja-led committee.

ALSO READ Cricket Equipment Worth Millions Stolen From Delhi Capitals Players in IPL

The 2014 Constitution was dissolved by Imran Khan in 2019, resulting in the exclusion of departments in province-based cricket and affecting several cricketers and coaches.

To implement the 2014 Constitution, the current PCB patron made mistakes of not maintaining the required number of members and restoring the tenure of the committee.

However, a PCB official played down the matter, stating that the patron would extend the tenure of the committee for two months to complete the elections in all 16 regions.

ALSO READ Grant Elliot Enjoys Fast-Track Bus Drive From Lahore to Islamabad

“It is not a big issue as the [PCB] patron is being asked to extend the tenure Management Committee for two months to complete the elections in all 16 regions,” it emerged.

Once the remaining seven regions have conducted their elections, a new Board of Governors will be formed to elect the PCB chairman and committee for the next three years.

It is pertinent to mention here in the BoG, four elected presidents from the regions and as many nominated representatives of the departments will work in rotation.