Xiaomi Band 8 Launched With Numerous Straps and More Fitness Trackers

Yesterday’s announcement of new Xiaomi products includes the Band 8, Sound Move speaker, and a new 86-inch mini-LED smart TV.

Band 8, the latest addition to the Xiaomi Band series, maintains the 1.62 inches AMOLED pill-shaped screen of its predecessor, with a 490 x 192px resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Band 8 offers Always on Display support and a peak brightness of 600 nits, an upgrade from the 500 nits found on Band 7.

Xiaomi provides numerous official strap options for Band 8, made from various materials such as leather, nylon fabric, and metal, and available in various styles. Xiaomi is also offering a pendant accessory and a clip that can be attached to shoes for more advanced tracking and posture monitoring.

The wearable remains 5ATM waterproof and has a weight of 27 grams. The health tracking sensors, including a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level tracker, as well as sleep and stress tracking, remain unchanged.

Band 8 offers the same core set of fitness-tracking capabilities but with the added advantage of interactive fitness courses that utilize the accelerometer to track movements in real time. These courses will be available on Xiaomi’s Mi Fitness app, and the instructions will be displayed on your phone or tablet.

Xiaomi claims a longer battery life for Band 8, with 16 days of typical usage and 6 days with AOD mode on. Band 8 also comes with a new two-pin charger that can fully charge the 190 mAh battery in just one hour.

Pricing for the Xiaomi Band 8 starts at only $36, with the NFC version priced at $43. There is no information about international pricing or availability at this time.