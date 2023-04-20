Court Punishes Complainant for False Allegation Against Beverage Company

The beverage company can breathe a sigh of relief as the Consumer Protection Court (East) dismissed a false and frivolous complaint against them, resulting in Rs. 10,000 punishment for the complainant.

The complainant, Naeem Ahmed Khan, asserted he discovered a fly inside one of two bottles of cold drink he bought from a shop in April of last year. However, he was unable to support his claim and was forced to pay Rs. 5,000 to the public exchequer’s accountant and Rs. 5,000 to the company’s plant manager.

After hearing final arguments from both sides and documenting evidence, Judicial Magistrate Fahmida Sahoowal of the Consumer Protection Court (East) determined that the complainant’s position was not established and so he was not entitled to damages or compensation.

The manager of the plant rejected the accusation and asked the court to dismiss the case, claiming that the complaint was hopelessly out of time and lacked a cause of action.

The magistrate stressed that the forum was solely for customers who had suffered financial loss, bodily discomfort, worry, or unfair business practices from service providers and manufacturers, stressing that this did not serve as a platform for individuals who participate in blackmail or made their living through such measures.

Finally, the court held the complainant liable for the expense of his fraudulent complaint, reminding consumers that frivolous complaints can have significant repercussions.