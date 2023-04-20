Customs Intelligence Confiscates Non-Custom Paid ‘Jaguar’ from Mufti Abdul Qavi

Customs Intelligence has confiscated a non-custom paid vehicle from Mufti Abdul Qavi while he was refueling the car at a petrol pump in Islamabad’s D-12 sector.
Sources said that Customs Intelligence staff on prior information confiscated a non-custom paid vehicle. The cleric could not produce the necessary documents to Customs Intelligence staff; subsequently, the officials confiscated the ‘Jaguar’ vehicle from Qavi.
Recently, Customs has stepped up its effort to seize non-custom paid vehicles. Sources said that Customs Collectorate Islamabad also confiscated an expensive Bentley vehicle in Islamabad a few days ago.
*Picture of Jaguar is for illustration purpose, this was not the exact car that was confiscated.