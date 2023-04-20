Customs Intelligence Confiscates Non-Custom Paid ‘Jaguar’ from Mufti Abdul Qavi

Customs Intelligence has confiscated a non-custom paid vehicle from Mufti Abdul Qavi while he was refueling the car at a petrol pump in Islamabad’s D-12 sector.

Sources said that Customs Intelligence staff on prior information confiscated a non-custom paid vehicle. The cleric could not produce the necessary documents to Customs Intelligence staff; subsequently, the officials confiscated the ‘Jaguar’ vehicle from Qavi.

ALSO READ Customs Officials in Trouble After Illegally Detaining Passengers’ iPhones and Laptop

Recently, Customs has stepped up its effort to seize non-custom paid vehicles. Sources said that Customs Collectorate Islamabad also confiscated an expensive Bentley vehicle in Islamabad a few days ago.

*Picture of Jaguar is for illustration purpose, this was not the exact car that was confiscated.