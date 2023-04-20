Islamabad Downtown – Experience Luxury in Pakistan’s Most Prestigious Square Kilometer

The skyline of Islamabad is about to be transformed forever, and Islamabad Downtown is leading the way!

Islamabad Downtown is a flagship project of the esteemed IMARAT Group, proudly positioned as a shining example of their unwavering commitment to excellence in the realm of real estate development.

Real estate development is an ever-evolving field, constantly adapting to the demands of modern society. The creation of new and innovative living spaces has become an art form, with developers striving to create vibrant communities that offer both luxury and practicality.

Boasting a central location, state-of-the-art amenities, and elegant design, the Islamabad Downtown project has become a symbol of excellence in the realm of real estate development.

Philosophy

The Islamabad Downtown project has been designed around the “Live, Work, Shop & Play” philosophy, which aims to provide a holistic experience to its residents.

It represents a new paradigm in urban planning, which emphasizes the efficient use of space, without compromising the quality of life.

By integrating residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, Islamabad Downtown has created a unique urban ecosystem that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Prominent Landmarks

Grand Bazar

Grand Bazar is a marketplace that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan, showcasing the traditional bazaar concept through a modern lens.

With its eclectic mix of boutiques, restaurants, cafes, and entertainment venues, Grand Bazar is a vibrant and bustling destination that caters to the diverse needs and tastes of its visitors.

Its central location, combined with a lively atmosphere and a plethora of offerings, make it a must-visit destination for anyone seeking a unique and immersive shopping experience.

Here is a list of some key amenities:

Gold Souk

Modern Global Village

Handicraft vendors

Tailor Market

Wedding Market

Budget Bazar 24/7

Artisan Zone

Spice Bazar

Crockery Market

Mall of IMARAT

The Mall of IMARAT stands out as Pakistan’s most expansive themed shopping destination. It is not simply a shopping center, but an opulent Arabian-inspired sanctuary that promises an experience of grandeur and indulgence.

The mall features a diverse range of high-end dining and entertainment options, along with upscale fashion and retail choices.

Additionally, the Mall is home to the majestic Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, a distinguished brand known for its world-class hospitality services.

The Mall’s exquisite blend of Arabian-inspired architecture, upscale retail offerings, and premium hospitality services make it a unique and unparalleled shopping destination in Pakistan.

The following is a list of some amenities at Mall of IMARAT:

Business and Expo Centers

Thematic Floors

Luxury Retail

Exclusive Parking

Food Court and Restaurant

Biggest Kids’ Play Area in Pakistan

Entertainment Hub

Wellness Club

Harley Centre

Grand Bazar

Exquisite Fine Dining

Biggest Design Studio in Pakistan

IMARAT Residences

IMARAT Residences, a 467-luxury apartment project, is a cutting-edge development that offers a new standard of luxury living in Pakistan.

With its innovative Smart Living concept, it is redefining urban living by optimizing the use of vertical spaces while promoting green and healthy living.

The project’s emphasis on a human-centric approach to design and living aims to improve the quality of life for its residents, ensuring they live in a comfortable, healthy, and secure environment.

The focus on resource efficiency, energy conservation, and waste reduction in construction, is a testament to Imarat Residences‘ commitment to sustainability and eco-friendliness.

Prominent features of Imarat Residences include:

Imarat Boulevard

Infinity pool

Children’s play area

Business cafes

Movie theatres

Longest walking track

Cycling tracks

Urban forests

Swimming pools

Why Islamabad Downtown is a lucrative investment?

1. Prime Location – Pakistan’s Most Prestigious Square Kilometer

Islamabad Downtown is dubbed Pakistan’s Most Prestigious Square Kilometer. It is a highly sought-after location that offers easy access to over 20 housing societies along the Islamabad Expressway.

These societies include PWD, Bahria Town, DHA, Media Town, Naval Anchorage, Gulberg Greens, Airport Housing Society, Ghauri Town, Fazaia Colony, and many others.

This prime location allows residents to indulge in the city’s bustling offerings while enjoying a comfortable and affordable living experience.

2. Huge Population Influx Increasing Demand

The Mall’s prime location within a 5KM radius of numerous residential and commercial areas makes it a preferred retail destination, catering to 700,000 residents.

Its strategic position offers easy accessibility to a wide demographic of potential customers, resulting in a constant stream of visitors.

3. Transit-Oriented

Just a short 10-minute drive from the iconic Zero Point and proximity to the Islamabad Expressway, ensures seamless connectivity to various parts of the city.

Presently 100,000 plus cars pass through the Expressway on an everyday basis.

This makes Islamabad Downtown an ideal choice for those seeking a well-connected and transit-oriented living experience.

4. A Project by the Fastest Vertical Developers

Islamabad Downtown is a remarkable project by the Fastest Vertical Developers, IMARAT Group renowned for their efficient and timely project deliveries.

With a proven track record of successfully completing six projects in six years, they have established themselves as leaders in the real estate industry.

Their commitment to delivering high-quality developments within strict timelines showcases their expertise and dedication to excellence, making Islamabad Downtown a trusted choice for discerning buyers and investors.