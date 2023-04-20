Pak-Qatar Takaful Group Had A Solid 2022 Despite Economic Turmoil

Pakistan’s premier and pioneer Islamic financial conglomerate, Pak -Qatar Group has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, for its companies Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) and Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL).

The Board meetings, presided over by Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Thani al-Thani, the Chairman of Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, discussed the financial results of the companies for the financial year 2022 and their future plans for the year 2023.

During the year 2022, Pak-Qatar Takaful Group (the Group) achieved a consolidated aggregate turnover of Rs. 11.44 billion.

The Group’s Shareholders’ Fund posted a net consolidated profit after tax of Rs. 207 million. Meanwhile, the Participants’ Takaful Fund (Waqf Fund) generated a net consolidated surplus of Rs. 151 million for the year 2022. Despite severe economic and political turmoil, the Group had an average consolidated growth of 9.6 percent.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful (PQFTL) posted a profit before tax of Rs. 184 million, with an EPS of Rs. 1.14 despite all challenges.

The aggregated turnover was Rs. 10.2 billion with total assets under management at Rs. 33 billion.

Pak-Qatar General Takaful (PQGTL) posted a profit before tax of Rs. 80 million with an EPS of Rs. 1.14. The aggregated turnover was Rs. 1.2 billion with total assets base of Rs. 2.4 billion.