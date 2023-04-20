SBP Reserves Increase by 10% to Cross $4.4 Billion

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by around 10 percent on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On April 14, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $4.433 billion, up $394 million compared to $4.038 billion on April 7.

ALSO READ Rupee Ends Week With Gains Against US Dollar, Other Currencies

In a statement, the central bank said that “the increase in reserves was mainly due to the receipt of $300 million of the Government of Pakistan commercial loan.”

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) recently approved the third and final disbursement of funds amounting to $300 million under its $1.3 billion arrangement for Pakistan.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $9.965 billion, up $400 million over the previous week. The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.532 billion, registering an increase of $6 million during the week.

ALSO READ Current Account Turns from Deficit to Surplus After 27 Months

According to Arif Habib Limited, the current reserves are enough for import cover of fewer than 0.97 months, a slight improvement from last week’s import cover of 0.88 months.