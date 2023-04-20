Shawwal Moon Not Sighted, Pakistan to Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted, hence Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Saturday, April 22.

The announcement was made by the Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad. The announcement means that Saturday will be observed as the first day of the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, while Friday will be of great significance as well because it will be celebrated as Jumma-tul-Wida.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has declared a five-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr. The holidays will be observed from Friday (April 21) to Tuesday (April 25).