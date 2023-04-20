Field Operations of Digital Census to Remain Suspended During Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

The field operations of the 7th Housing and Population Census have been paused for the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, as stated by Muhammad Sarwar Gondal from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Field operations will remain suspended from 21 to 25 April.

Census activities will resume on 26 April after the Eid holidays come to an end, and the extension of the census will be decided by the Census Monitoring Committee. As per Gondal, over 235 million people have already been counted throughout the country.

So far, the census data reveals that Karachi is the most populous city with over 16.5 million people, followed by Lahore with over 11.5 million people. Meanwhile, Punjab has a total population of over 116 million, while Sindh has over 52.8 million, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has over 39.2 million, and Balochistan has over 19.2 million people.

A census is an essential tool for policymakers and planners to help them make informed decisions on issues related to population, housing, and socioeconomic development.

The data collected through the census will enable policymakers to design and implement policies that can address the needs of the population effectively.