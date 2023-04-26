SNGPL Increases Gas Tariffs by 148.8% Amid Shortage: Report

According to Samaa, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has allegedly increased gas tariffs by a massive 148.8 percent, amidst a crippling shortage of the commodity.

It was reported that the new tariff will be implemented on bills from January 2023, and March bills will reflect the increased charges levied by the SNGPL. Reportedly, consumers using up to 0.6 cubic hectometers (hm3) will see their tariff rise from Rs. 201 to Rs. 500 per MMBTU.

Reports suggest that for those consuming more than four hm3, the tariff has increased by 112 percent, from Rs. 1,460 to Rs. 3,100 per MMBTU. The tariff for white-collar consumers using up to two hm3 of gas was increased by 45 percent.

SNGPL has reportedly announced that arrears for the increased tariff for January and February 2023 will be collected in four installments. However, this information remains unconfirmed at this time.

Via Samaa