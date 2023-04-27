Sindh’s Educational Institutes Lack Internet Facility to Record Online Attendance

The School Education and Literacy Department of Sindh launched PMS application for attendance of teachers in government schools.

The department has now directed all the Principals and Head Masters of the schools to install internet devices to facilitate the usage of this app.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Allows Women Citizens to Perform Hajj Without Mahram

The PMS Sindh application offers an instant and easy way to record attendance while using a smartphone, maintain inventory, and keep the entire detail of daily schedules.

The app also allows users to export the data, making it a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for digital attendance management.

The application offers several features that are both easy to use and highly effective. The app allows teachers to record attendance with a single tap, eliminating the need for cumbersome manual processes.

The app also offers a daily meeting schedule, allowing teachers to stay up-to-date with their schedules and plan accordingly.

One of the most significant benefits of the PMS application is its ability to generate attendance reports on a weekly, monthly, and yearly basis.

ALSO READ Dubai Sentences Mother to Life Imprisonment for Brutally Killing Young Daughter

This feature is especially beneficial for school administrators, who can use this data to monitor attendance trends and make necessary changes to improve attendance rates.

The Department’s order to install internet devices to facilitate the digital attendance of teachers is a significant step towards promoting transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the education sector.

With digital attendance, the department can monitor attendance more effectively, reducing absenteeism and increasing student outcomes.