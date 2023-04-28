Punjab Launches Online System for Property Registration

Nabeel Javed, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBoR) Punjab, presided over a meeting in the Board of Revenue (BoR) committee room on Thursday to discuss the implementation of e-registration, commonly known as the Electronic Deed Registration System.

During the meeting, authorities announced that officers’ e-registration training would begin on 28 April in Lahore and continue until 15 May at all divisional headquarters in Punjab. The seminar will be attended by all relevant officers from the districts. It additionally stated that the e-registration and transfer of property deeds will begin in Sahiwal on 1 May.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways to Restore Popular Train With Discounted Fares Soon

The SMBoR stated that e-registration will provide various benefits to people. They will be able to apply for property registration from the comfort of their own homes via an e-registration gateway and acquire an online copy of their record.

Furthermore, the openness of the system will minimize the need for residents to visit several offices. If residents wish to purchase or sell property through e-registration, they must appear in front of a sub-registrar of the corresponding district or tehsil to record their remarks.

ALSO READ Punjab Police to Make Headscarves Mandatory for Female Officers

Furthermore, individuals that obstruct citizens will be monitored by the IT system. BoR officers, commissioners, and deputy commissioners (DCs) will be able to monitor sub-registrars on a daily basis via the e-registration site, guaranteeing transparency.

Overall, the use of e-registration will improve the property registration procedure and offer residents simplicity and comfort.