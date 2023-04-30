Govt to Consider Proposal to Put More Tax Burden on Rich

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) at Finance Division on Saturday.

RRMC Chairman Ashfaq Tola presented an interim report containing recommendations of the Commission to the minister. Citing sources, Dawn said that the report by Tola suggested a range of tax measures to be included in the upcoming budget 2023-24, with emphasis on bringing concealed income under the tax net.

(2/2)…in the revenue policies for resource mobilization, ease of doing business, and tax payer facilitation to achieve sustainable economic growth. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) April 29, 2023

ALSO READ FBR Reports a Massive Shortfall in Tax Collection

With a focus on increasing the share of direct taxes in federal taxes, the interim report has also proposed taxing the rich while giving relief to the less privileged.

According to an official handout issued after the meeting, the finance minister appreciated the efforts of the RRMC in recognizing issues and challenges in the existing taxation system and for devising valuable suggestions for reforms in the revenue policies for resource mobilization, ease of doing business, and taxpayer facilitation to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The meeting deliberated upon the suggestions being put forward by the Commission and agreed to come up with business-friendly tax reforms after interacting with all the stakeholders.

ALSO READ Govt Expects Inflation to Remain High in Coming Months

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, FBR Chairman, and other senior officers from Finance Division, FBR, and RRMC also attended the meeting.