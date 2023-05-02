Sony Xperia 1 V Appears in Marketing Images Ahead of Launch

Sony plans to introduce the Xperia 1 Mark V in ten days, and although it was teased over two months ago with a design resembling its predecessors, we now have confirmation of its appearance.

The new flagship was featured on a billboard in Hong Kong, displaying a triple rear camera vertical alignment with a more prominent oval island and larger lenses. A snapshot of the billboard appeared on Reddit, showcasing the Xperia 1’s new tagline, “one for all lights,” and the fact that it will include “the next-gen double low-noise camera sensor.”

Have a look.

According to previous reports, Sony was set to use the IMX989 sensor for the primary camera, but it may now choose the IMX858 as the main shooter. This is because it is the only platform that supports the new low-noise mode LN2 in conjunction with MCSS (Multi-Camera Synchronization System).

The LN2 technology utilizes a new CMOS sensor architecture. Rather than applying photodiodes and pixel transistors on the same substrate and plane, they are now stacked on top of each other. This expands the dynamic range, allowing more light and reducing noise without impacting the phone’s overall performance.

Unlike some other manufacturers, Sony has a tradition of not disclosing specifications in advance, so it is likely that we will have to wait until the Xperia 1 Mk V’s official unveiling on May 11 to learn more about its features.

It will likely also be a while before the device is launched into the international market.