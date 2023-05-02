The ‘Godfather of AI’ Has Left Google Over Ethical Concerns

Geoffrey Hinton, known as the ‘Godfather of AI,’ resigned from Google due to its relentless pursuit of perfecting AI without considering ethical implications.

Hinton, who served as Google’s Vice President, confirmed to The New York Times that he submitted his resignation in April this year. His departure from the company has raised concerns about potential problems brewing within Google’s AI development.

While high-profile exits are not uncommon in the tech world, the resignation of Geoffrey Hinton from Google is a significant one. Hinton left the company due to concerns about the dangers of uncontrolled and unregulated AI. He has expressed worries that Google’s AI work could be focused on outpacing competitors, which could lead to a range of ethical issues.

ALSO READ Google Launches App Growth Lab in Pakistan for Local Developers

Hinton has pointed out that generative AI may flood the public with inaccurate information that is indistinguishable from factual information. Additionally, he has expressed concern about the impact of AI on jobs, including those of voice actors, writers, artists, and others. This is a major problem for many people.

Moreover, Hinton’s concerns about unregulated AI extend beyond the ethical issues that Google faces. He warned of the potential risks associated with the use of AI in fully automated weapons, as well as the biases that AI could learn from the data it has been fed.

ALSO READ This Robot Dog Can Now Talk Using ChatGPT

These risks pose a significant threat to the future, and Hinton is well aware of it. In fact, it sounds like something straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Unfortunately, ethical concerns regarding AI are not new. Recently, Google fired an engineer who spoke about how the LAMDA model started developing emotions, raising questions about the model’s ethical issues.

While some may dismiss Hinton’s and the engineer’s concerns as paranoia, they do highlight the fact that granting AI absolute power could blur the lines between what is true and what is false, creating a frightening world to live in.