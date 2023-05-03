Fakhar Zaman is Now Only Behind Babar Azam in Latest ODI Rankings

Fakhar Zaman has moved up to the second position in the latest ICC ODI rankings, after scoring back-to-back centuries against New Zealand in the ongoing series.

The 33-year-old has been in sensational form, scoring 117 and an unbeaten 180 in the first and second ODI, respectively. Zaman’s consistent performances have been a huge boost for Pakistan, and the team will be hoping that he can continue his rich vein of form in the remaining matches of the series.

These performances have propelled him further up the ICC ODI rankings, moving ahead of South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen, India’s Shubman Gill, and his fellow Pakistani teammate Imam-ul-Haq, who has unfortunately slipped down the rankings.

Imam-ul-Haq has moved from third to fifth position after scoring 60 and 24 runs in the first and second ODI respectively. Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam has retained his top spot in the rankings with a fine half-century in the second ODI.

Pakistan has been dominant in the ODI series against New Zealand, winning the first two matches and taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The third match of the series will be played today in Karachi, where Pakistan will look to secure a series win. The next three matches will be crucial for both teams as they look to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the ODI World Cup later this year.

